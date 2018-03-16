高端地产新闻
在售 - Tel Aviv, Israel - ¥42,022,955
Tel Aviv, Israel

地址暂不公布

约¥42,022,955
原货币价格 ₪23,000,000
公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1722
    平方英尺

房产描述

Brand new penthouse perfectly situated at the heart of Tel Aviv in a boutique building, next to Dizengoff Square and within a walking distance to Bograsov beach and all the main attractions of the city that never sleeps.The penthouse extends over 160m2 of living space with additional 60m2 terrace and 100m2 rooftop terrace with private pool where you can spend quality time with family and friends in the hot summer days. The penthouse offers an elegant modern interior design with an open kitchen plan and floor to ceiling windows.The building exterior living space includes a unique private courtyard with a playground for children, to the use of tenants only.One of a kind location with One of a kind penthouse.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

分部：
Israel Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tamara Fliess
97237710977

