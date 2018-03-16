Contrada Canale

In booming residential area the renowned Masseria Caracciolo, also called Masseria Canali, is set within an olive grove, and a park with pine and orange trees of 1 hectare, near Mesagne, surrounded by a high wall of ancient stone. The park is equipped with a hydraulic system that allows effective irrigation of all the green area. The architecture of the building is placed in ' 700, with two large terraces, one situated on the roof and the other on the right wing of the building. The property, about 350 sqm, spreads over 3 levels, the finishings retrace the ancient craftworks of Salento with a truly personal touch. A welcoming entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, 5 bedrooms, study, three indoor and one outdoor bathrooms. Property of value and flavor.