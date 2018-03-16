高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mesagne, Italy - ¥11,678,728
免费询盘

Mesagne, Italy

Contrada Canale

约¥11,678,728
原货币价格 €1,500,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 10763
    平方英尺

房产描述

In booming residential area the renowned Masseria Caracciolo, also called Masseria Canali, is set within an olive grove, and a park with pine and orange trees of 1 hectare, near Mesagne, surrounded by a high wall of ancient stone. The park is equipped with a hydraulic system that allows effective irrigation of all the green area. The architecture of the building is placed in ' 700, with two large terraces, one situated on the roof and the other on the right wing of the building. The property, about 350 sqm, spreads over 3 levels, the finishings retrace the ancient craftworks of Salento with a truly personal touch. A welcoming entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, 5 bedrooms, study, three indoor and one outdoor bathrooms. Property of value and flavor.

上市日期: 2018年1月5日

MLS ID: 205501002302

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessandro Camisa

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessandro Camisa

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_