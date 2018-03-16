2161 Kalia Road #502

Waikiki Shore . Enjoy and experience the spectacular ocean, coastline, mountain, and sunset views from every room of this elegantly designed unit. Right outside your front door is Waikiki's white, sandy beach to enjoy swimming in the sparkling ocean, the neighborhood's famous restaurants, shops, and historic Fort DeRussy Park. This unit was completely renovated in 2016 and is being sold turn-key with all furnishings included. Come and enjoy your piece of paradise from your quiet, private, and fully furnished home on Waikiki Beach.