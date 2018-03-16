高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Honolulu, HI, United States - ¥14,495,852
免费询盘

Honolulu, HI, 96815 - United States

2161 Kalia Road #502

约¥14,495,852
原货币价格 $2,288,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1061
    平方英尺

房产描述

Waikiki Shore . Enjoy and experience the spectacular ocean, coastline, mountain, and sunset views from every room of this elegantly designed unit. Right outside your front door is Waikiki's white, sandy beach to enjoy swimming in the sparkling ocean, the neighborhood's famous restaurants, shops, and historic Fort DeRussy Park. This unit was completely renovated in 2016 and is being sold turn-key with all furnishings included. Come and enjoy your piece of paradise from your quiet, private, and fully furnished home on Waikiki Beach.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 201800705

联系方式

分部：
List Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Renee Hampton
+1 8082213371

联系方式

分部：
List Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Renee Hampton
+1 8082213371

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_