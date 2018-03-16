UZES- Less than 5 mn from the heart of town, located in a beautiful environment, contemporary villa with a living area of ​​210 m² on a plot of 3357 m². Built in 2013 in wood, this house is beautiful and comfortable. The ground floor offers an entry with cloakroom and bathroom, a beautiful living space of 70 m² including a fully equipped kitchen, a lounge with fireplace and an office: the whole has large picture windows accessing the terrace, Exposed to the South. A "parental suite" is at this level with a dressing room and a complete bathroom (Italian glass shower, bath, separate toilet), a large laundry room leads to the garage. The floor has two apartments (31 m²) each with a beautiful bedroom with lounge / kitchen area open onto a balcony and separate bathroom / wc. A fourth bedroom of 18 m² with a terrace overlooking the garden, an en-suite bathroom and separate toilet. Swimming pool (salt and self-cleaning) The whole is in perfect condition, quality materials, neat finishes, equipment of latest technologies: electric sun shade, light dimmers, automatic gate with camera, videophone, automatic watering, safety glasses, mini purification station