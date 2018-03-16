Ideally located 15 minutes from Arles and around 1 hour from Montpellier, this exceptional Castle to rehabilitate, is a veritable treasure of Camargue’s history. This illustrious property built in the 12th century had once belonged to the German Emperor. The Château offers a living surface of 750 sqm and many dependencies (caretaker’s cottage, stable, dovecote, etc.). Accessible by a more than a kilometer, superb bridle path, this domain is located in the heart of a 22 ha wooden park of rare essences. Within the castle, large staircase, sculpted woodwork, chimneys, beautiful floors, french’s ceilings, marble furnitures, all the elements are of great manufacture. This castle will charm any beautiful stones lovers wishing to fulfill a major project.