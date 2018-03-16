高端地产新闻
在售 - Arles, France - ¥14,793,055
免费询盘

Arles, 13200 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥14,793,055
原货币价格 €1,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2690975
    平方英尺

房产描述

Ideally located 15 minutes from Arles and around 1 hour from Montpellier, this exceptional Castle to rehabilitate, is a veritable treasure of Camargue’s history. This illustrious property built in the 12th century had once belonged to the German Emperor. The Château offers a living surface of 750 sqm and many dependencies (caretaker’s cottage, stable, dovecote, etc.). Accessible by a more than a kilometer, superb bridle path, this domain is located in the heart of a 22 ha wooden park of rare essences. Within the castle, large staircase, sculpted woodwork, chimneys, beautiful floors, french’s ceilings, marble furnitures, all the elements are of great manufacture. This castle will charm any beautiful stones lovers wishing to fulfill a major project.

上市日期: 2017年8月31日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Grâce Fernandes
330467573410

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
