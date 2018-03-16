高端地产新闻
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥44,317,522
Naples, FL, 34105 - United States

1212 Gordon River Trl

约¥44,317,522
原货币价格 $6,995,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6698
    平方英尺 (0.69 英亩)

房产描述

Currently under construction and planned to be completed in early 2019, Lutgert Construction is proud to present its latest custom estate model, the Captiva, in the Estuary at Grey Oaks. Artfully designed by Stofft-Cooney architects, this stunning open great room home overlooks the seventh hole of the newly renovated Estuary golf course. The nearly 6,700-square-foot estate includes four bedrooms plus club room, four full and two half baths and a second-story lounge. As you enter the soaring two-story foyer, the custom interior detail by SOCO Interiors is evident with a combination of wood and tile flooring throughout the main living areas. The spacious great room includes a linear gas fireplace, beam ceiling and a gourmet kitchen with double island and separate menu desk. The great room’s six-panel sliders lead to a spectacular outdoor living area with fireplace, outdoor bar and kitchen and automated screens and shutters. Additional features include a natural gas generator, climate-controlled glass wine room and a four-car garage. A world of luxury awaits you in the Grey Oaks Country Club community just minutes from Old Naples, world-class beaches, restaurants and shops.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 218004948

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Melissa Williams

