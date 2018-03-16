1212 Gordon River Trl

Currently under construction and planned to be completed in early 2019, Lutgert Construction is proud to present its latest custom estate model, the Captiva, in the Estuary at Grey Oaks. Artfully designed by Stofft-Cooney architects, this stunning open great room home overlooks the seventh hole of the newly renovated Estuary golf course. The nearly 6,700-square-foot estate includes four bedrooms plus club room, four full and two half baths and a second-story lounge. As you enter the soaring two-story foyer, the custom interior detail by SOCO Interiors is evident with a combination of wood and tile flooring throughout the main living areas. The spacious great room includes a linear gas fireplace, beam ceiling and a gourmet kitchen with double island and separate menu desk. The great room’s six-panel sliders lead to a spectacular outdoor living area with fireplace, outdoor bar and kitchen and automated screens and shutters. Additional features include a natural gas generator, climate-controlled glass wine room and a four-car garage. A world of luxury awaits you in the Grey Oaks Country Club community just minutes from Old Naples, world-class beaches, restaurants and shops.