Sagaponack, NY, United States - ¥29,112,082
Sagaponack, NY, 11976 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥29,112,082
原货币价格 $4,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6000
    平方英尺

房产描述

A stunning contemporary home has been designed specifically for this beautifully wooded, 2.5+/- acre property and building site that backs up to an additional 16+/- Acre reserve. The 6000+/- sq ft home features a grand 175 ft long foyer/gallery, a 1300+/- sq ft great room with 18 ft ceilings, a professional chef's kitchen with professional grade appliances, custom cabinetry and marble countertops, 4 en-suite bedrooms with marble baths, and an office/5th bedroom. This smart home has gas radiant heated polished concrete floors to be finished according to buyers preference, central AC, extensive electrical wiring, 9 ft high doors throughout the interior and extreme energy efficient doors and windows to the outside. Also included is a 12 x75 ' ft gunite pool surrounded by decking. Convenient to Bridgehampton as well as East Hampton.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Southampton Brokerage
代理经纪:
Patricia Petrillo
6312274916

