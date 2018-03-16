A stunning contemporary home has been designed specifically for this beautifully wooded, 2.5+/- acre property and building site that backs up to an additional 16+/- Acre reserve. The 6000+/- sq ft home features a grand 175 ft long foyer/gallery, a 1300+/- sq ft great room with 18 ft ceilings, a professional chef's kitchen with professional grade appliances, custom cabinetry and marble countertops, 4 en-suite bedrooms with marble baths, and an office/5th bedroom. This smart home has gas radiant heated polished concrete floors to be finished according to buyers preference, central AC, extensive electrical wiring, 9 ft high doors throughout the interior and extreme energy efficient doors and windows to the outside. Also included is a 12 x75 ' ft gunite pool surrounded by decking. Convenient to Bridgehampton as well as East Hampton.