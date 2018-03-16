高端地产新闻
在售 - Monte Argentario, Italy - ¥23,746,747
Monte Argentario, Italy

Strada Spaccamontagne

约¥23,746,747
原货币价格 €3,050,000
其他
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4305
    平方英尺

房产描述

The all-stone villa is the result of a major renovation and redevelopment of an old country house. Thanks to its dominant position it is possible to enjoy a very wide view, from the port of Cala Galera to the famous promontory of Ansedonia. The villa is on two levels, the ground floor, that overlooks a landscaped garden which can be accessed from different windows, features a lounge with a large fireplace, another living room with a large window and dining area, a masonry kitchen, the maid's room with bathroom and a guest bathroom. The first floor features the night area that has two master bedrooms with adjacent bathroom, one master suite with bathroom and a large dressing room that gives access to a small terrace, and a single room with bathroom. A magnificent swimming pool with changing room and shower complete the property. The property is surrounded by a garden of 8,000 square meters with two entrances.

上市日期: 2018年1月8日

MLS ID: 50701002302

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Diletta Giorgolo Spinola
390679258888

_