Strada Spaccamontagne

The all-stone villa is the result of a major renovation and redevelopment of an old country house. Thanks to its dominant position it is possible to enjoy a very wide view, from the port of Cala Galera to the famous promontory of Ansedonia. The villa is on two levels, the ground floor, that overlooks a landscaped garden which can be accessed from different windows, features a lounge with a large fireplace, another living room with a large window and dining area, a masonry kitchen, the maid's room with bathroom and a guest bathroom. The first floor features the night area that has two master bedrooms with adjacent bathroom, one master suite with bathroom and a large dressing room that gives access to a small terrace, and a single room with bathroom. A magnificent swimming pool with changing room and shower complete the property. The property is surrounded by a garden of 8,000 square meters with two entrances.