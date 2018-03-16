Via Di Santallago

Il Palazzetto is located South-West of Lucca, in a panoramic position dominating the valley of Vorno. The area is renowned for the several historic villas, once used by the families of Lucca as summer residences. Il Palazzetto is one of the most ancient ones of the area. The original structure dates back to the XIV Century and belonged to the Arnolfini family, who used it as a shooting lodge. During the XVI Century the property was bought by the family Trenta, who brought it to the current square configuration. Il Palazzetto is mentioned many times in the book 'Ville e committenti dello Stato di Lucca', a publication gathering the most important historic residences of Lucca. The building is made-up of three floors of about 140 sq meters each, for a total area of 420 sq meters. It is situated on a hillock and all around are waste stretches of olive groves. It is not fenced, as this system of delimitation of the property came out two Centuries later. The front side opens on a small terraced roof garden, fenced by a railing, where it is possible to enjoy a beautiful view on the valley below. On the property there are also 2 small annexes (to be renovated) of 40sqm and 30sqm ideal for being transformed into a guardian house or a pool house. The land around the property is approx. 3,7 hectares, mostly of olive groves.