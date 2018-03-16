Situated near the sea, This villa associates the charm and the elegance of a villa from the Languedoc. The main villa consists of two levels for a total surface of 258m2. On the ground floor: a vast hall harming(serving) a cooking(kitchen) completely fitted out with its storeroom, a space meal with a view of the huge swimming pool (14X7 warmed), a lounge(show) with fireplace or you can admire a completely fitted out and raised garden. A part(party) harms with 2 rooms(chambers), a dressing room and a shower-room with TOILETS. In the floor: an open space which can serve as lounge(show) of reading. Two rooms(chambers) with a bathroom with shower, toilets. A small terrace with a view of the garden. Stage right, a first appendix with a room(chamber) with shower-room and toilets with a view(sight) on the pond and a very bright workshop(studio). Stage right the second appendix with two rooms(chambers) and two shower-rooms, TOILETS with a terrace seen on the garden and the swimming pool. Luxury villa: reversible and duct-type air conditioning of rooms(chambers) for the main house and the heat pump. Reversible air conditioning for appendices, SPA outside overflowing under the pergola, Drilling with automatic watering, electric Blind, electric roller blinds, inhalation(pursuit) centralized for the main home. Swimming pool with heating by heat pump PSA, lighting by LED with release automated with the spots(spotlights) of the garden. Kitchen garden, petanque field, premises(place) by(on a) bicycle, Garage doubles, parking space, pond of ornament.