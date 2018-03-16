高端地产新闻
在售 - Le Grau D'agde, France - ¥7,591,173
Le Grau D'agde, 34300 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥7,591,173
原货币价格 €975,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3659
    平方英尺 (2210.0 )

房产描述

Situated near the sea, This villa associates the charm and the elegance of a villa from the Languedoc. The main villa consists of two levels for a total surface of 258m2. On the ground floor: a vast hall harming(serving) a cooking(kitchen) completely fitted out with its storeroom, a space meal with a view of the huge swimming pool (14X7 warmed), a lounge(show) with fireplace or you can admire a completely fitted out and raised garden. A part(party) harms with 2 rooms(chambers), a dressing room and a shower-room with TOILETS. In the floor: an open space which can serve as lounge(show) of reading. Two rooms(chambers) with a bathroom with shower, toilets. A small terrace with a view of the garden. Stage right, a first appendix with a room(chamber) with shower-room and toilets with a view(sight) on the pond and a very bright workshop(studio). Stage right the second appendix with two rooms(chambers) and two shower-rooms, TOILETS with a terrace seen on the garden and the swimming pool. Luxury villa: reversible and duct-type air conditioning of rooms(chambers) for the main house and the heat pump. Reversible air conditioning for appendices, SPA outside overflowing under the pergola, Drilling with automatic watering, electric Blind, electric roller blinds, inhalation(pursuit) centralized for the main home. Swimming pool with heating by heat pump PSA, lighting by LED with release automated with the spots(spotlights) of the garden. Kitchen garden, petanque field, premises(place) by(on a) bicycle, Garage doubles, parking space, pond of ornament.

上市日期: 2017年4月25日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Anne Bailles
330467573410

周边设施

周边设施
