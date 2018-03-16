Via Caporal Cattaneo

Elegant and refined 18th century estate, Villa Soave, is situated in the historical center of Favria, in the Canavese area and it is nestled in a garden of about 4,000 sqm with ancient fountains, trees and rare flowers. The villa of approximately 450 sqm, partially restored, consists on the ground floor of a spacious entrance that plays as side room on two living rooms with frescoed ceilings, a kitchen, a dining room and two bathrooms. On the mezzanine there is a theatre, formerly private chapel. An internal staircase leads to the first floor where there is a large bedroom, four other rooms, two bedrooms, one of which facing the large terrace and a bathroom. A wide porch of about 200 sqm, once suggestive orangerie, used to host carriages and potted citrus trees from harsh winter, now closed by beautiful stained-glass windows, is connected to the property and it overlooks the beautiful garden. The property includes three cellars in the basement and a large loft on the second floor. The villa is currently used as accommodation for events, but lends itself well to be lived as a private residence in peaceful environment just a short walk to the center of the village.