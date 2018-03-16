高端地产新闻
Biella, Italy - ¥19,464,547
Biella, Italy

Via Galileo Galilei

¥19,464,547
€2,500,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  4
    卧室
  7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  19375
    平方英尺

房产描述

In the exclusive Via Galileo Galilei in the center of Biella, beautiful Liberty Style Villa surrounded by a garden overlooking the hills. The property of about 1.800 sqm spreads over two levels of 500 sqm each and a lofted area with a panoramic tower and an elegant studio on the basement used as art gallery. On the ground floor a scenic entrance on a staircase which leads to a dining room, two halls, a studio, a bedroom, a spacious eat-in kitchen and a bathroom. On the first floor, there are four bedrooms each of them with en-suite bathroom, a gorgeous hall with fireplace, two balconies and a loggia. The precious marble and stucco finishing and the elegance of the interior and external design give to the property extreme charming.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

MLS ID: 37301002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessandro Bonasera
3901119471640

