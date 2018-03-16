In the exclusive Via Galileo Galilei in the center of Biella, beautiful Liberty Style Villa surrounded by a garden overlooking the hills. The property of about 1.800 sqm spreads over two levels of 500 sqm each and a lofted area with a panoramic tower and an elegant studio on the basement used as art gallery. On the ground floor a scenic entrance on a staircase which leads to a dining room, two halls, a studio, a bedroom, a spacious eat-in kitchen and a bathroom. On the first floor, there are four bedrooms each of them with en-suite bathroom, a gorgeous hall with fireplace, two balconies and a loggia. The precious marble and stucco finishing and the elegance of the interior and external design give to the property extreme charming.