在售 - Castelnuovo Don Bosco, Italy - ¥6,773,662
Castelnuovo Don Bosco, Italy

Frazione Nevissano

约¥6,773,662
原货币价格 €870,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7750
    平方英尺

房产描述

Farmhouse dating back to the 19th century in a dominant position with beautiful views over the hills, in Castelnuovo Don Bosco, in the heart of the Asti's countryside. The estate of about 630 sqm spreads over two levels and it is surrounded by 4.000 sqm of garden with tall stem trees and a pond. On the ground floor there are an entrance to a large living room with fireplace, a bathed in light dining room, a kitchen, a laundry room and two bathrooms. From a hall which plays as side room to other areas of the house there is a stair that leads to the upper floor where there is a second living room with bay windows, a study, two bedrooms with en suite bathroom and vestiare and three more bedrooms, each of them with its own bathroom. The property is complemented by a guest house of about 70 sqm and there is also the possibility to build a pool. The building is equipped with photovoltaic panels that make the property autonomous in terms of energy requirements.

上市日期: 2018年1月11日

MLS ID: 176101002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbara Roselli Lorenzini
3901119471640

周边设施

