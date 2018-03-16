高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sandy Point, United States - ¥41,261,481
免费询盘

Sandy Point, United States

Beachfront

约¥41,261,481
原货币价格 $6,512,640
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 8500
    平方英尺 (7.05 英亩)

房产描述

Jodo means "pure land" in Japanese and that's exactly what this 7.05 acres with 386 feet of beautiful beachfront on North Caicos feels like. This gated property boasts breathtaking views of the oceanfront, of nearby Parrot Cay and glorious sunsets all year round. Jodo is on the Leeward side of the island, which means that the iridescent turquoise water is always calm with a feeling of tranquility that is difficult to attain. The main villa has four bedrooms (including two masters) and four baths (one with a jacuzzi tub), large open concept gourmet kitchen, living room and dining room, 22,000 gallon cistern, 5 stage water filtration system and separate fresh water well. There is also a large games room with a pool table, dart board and 65" TV. The guest villa, located behind the main villa, has two bedrooms and one bathroom with the master bedroom located on the upper level with a patio providing spectacular ocean/sunset views. The two buildings have a total of 8,500 sq. ft. under roof. If you are the creative type looking for that ideal piece of paradise look no further - this is a truly unique environment to escape the world!

上市日期: 2017年11月11日

MLS ID: 1700678

联系方式

分部：
Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Richard Sankar
6492316211

联系方式

分部：
Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Richard Sankar
6492316211

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_