Jodo means "pure land" in Japanese and that's exactly what this 7.05 acres with 386 feet of beautiful beachfront on North Caicos feels like. This gated property boasts breathtaking views of the oceanfront, of nearby Parrot Cay and glorious sunsets all year round. Jodo is on the Leeward side of the island, which means that the iridescent turquoise water is always calm with a feeling of tranquility that is difficult to attain. The main villa has four bedrooms (including two masters) and four baths (one with a jacuzzi tub), large open concept gourmet kitchen, living room and dining room, 22,000 gallon cistern, 5 stage water filtration system and separate fresh water well. There is also a large games room with a pool table, dart board and 65" TV. The guest villa, located behind the main villa, has two bedrooms and one bathroom with the master bedroom located on the upper level with a patio providing spectacular ocean/sunset views. The two buildings have a total of 8,500 sq. ft. under roof. If you are the creative type looking for that ideal piece of paradise look no further - this is a truly unique environment to escape the world!