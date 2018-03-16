高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Kamuela, HI, United States - ¥9,186,620
免费询盘

Kamuela, HI, 96743 - United States

68-1050 Mauna Lani Point Dr. F105

约¥9,186,620
原货币价格 $1,450,000
共管公寓
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1509
    平方英尺

房产描述

A rare gem of an opportunity if you are seeking an ideal Hawaii location that’s perfect for full/part time retreat or investment. This stunning two bedroom, two and a half bathroom oceanview condo is located within the gated Mauna Lani Point community at Mauna Lani Resort on the famed Kohala Coast of the Big Island. This single, lower level unit comes fully turnkey furnished. But the REAL value to this property is, without a doubt, its amazing location! Perched serenely overlooking the beautiful 13th fairway of the Mauna Lani South course and the vast unobstructed Pacific ocean beyond. Watch boats pass, whales play and relax on the large covered lanai with private lawn area. Concrete construction ensures privacy between units. Mauna Lani Advantage Club benefits come with ownership of this captivating property. This is quality, luxury island living at its finest – an absolute must see!

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

MLS ID: 613884

联系方式

分部：
MacArthur Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Emil Knysh
8088858885

联系方式

分部：
MacArthur Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Emil Knysh
8088858885

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_