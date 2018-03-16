高端地产新闻
在售 - Barcelona, Spain - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
Barcelona, 08002 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 979
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in a protected estate of 1769, close to the renowned Ramblas and just a few walks from the Mediterranean Sea. Living in the Gothic Quarter represents a living the part of the extraordinary history of Barcelona.The interior will be structured in a large social area with integrated kitchen. Modern, fluid and open to the fantastic views to the George Orwell Square, will be the characteristic elements of it. For its part, the private area will consist of two double bedrooms en suite, one of them with views also towards the mentioned square.The property will be delivered with high-end appliances and home automation equipment to become a high-tech home.The perfect apartment for those who are looking for elegance and high quality in the center of Barcelona.U

上市日期: 2017年4月25日

MLS ID: BCNP1905

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

