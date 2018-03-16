Superb architect's villa located near the basin of THAU. Located on a plot of 1001m2, this villa consists on the ground floor of a vast living room of 67m2 with an open kitchen and fully equipped. Many bay windows provide exceptional light. A toilet, a room of water, a office with a toilet visitor, a buanderie, an air-conditioned cellar, a garage (1 car), an elevator. Upstairs there is a living room with a view of the Thau basin (can be transformed into a bedroom), 2 suites with a bathroom and a terrace. The owners used only quality materials. Underfloor heating (refreshing in summer), heated swimming pool, fully landscaped garden. Possibility to build a small studio).