在售 - Bouzigues, France - ¥7,707,960
Bouzigues, 34140 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥7,707,960
原货币价格 €990,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 2206
    平方英尺 (1001.0 )

房产描述

Superb architect's villa located near the basin of THAU. Located on a plot of 1001m2, this villa consists on the ground floor of a vast living room of 67m2 with an open kitchen and fully equipped. Many bay windows provide exceptional light. A toilet, a room of water, a office with a toilet visitor, a buanderie, an air-conditioned cellar, a garage (1 car), an elevator. Upstairs there is a living room with a view of the Thau basin (can be transformed into a bedroom), 2 suites with a bathroom and a terrace. The owners used only quality materials. Underfloor heating (refreshing in summer), heated swimming pool, fully landscaped garden. Possibility to build a small studio).

上市日期: 2017年1月25日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Anne Bailles
330467573410

