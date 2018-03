Beautifully Updated And Expanded Home In 2009. Sunlit Eat In Kitchen With Ldry/Office Off Kit. Great Family Rm With Full Bath, New Windows. Central Burglar & Fire Alarm. Located In Manhasset Bay Estates. Beach & Mooring Rights W/ Assn Dues. Enjoy Beach Parties This Summer And Kayaking On Manhasset Bay! Pine St Park/Playground Around Corner. Walk To Lirr & Town.