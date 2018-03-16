In a very desirable neighborhood, Aiguelongue, charming Italian-style residence, located in a magnificent park of more than 4 500m2. A sober and elegant building at the same time, of more than 300m2 habitable composed of a vast stay, a library with space of reading, an independent kitchen with its dining room, and composed on the floor of 3 nice rooms And a bathroom. On the ground floor of this house you will also find a small outbuilding of friends with kitchen and bathroom. This beautiful house also has a huge reserve and an adjoining studio.