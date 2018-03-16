高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Montpellier, France - ¥9,265,124
免费询盘

Montpellier, 34000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥9,265,124
原货币价格 €1,190,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 3229
    平方英尺 (4500.0 )

房产描述

In a very desirable neighborhood, Aiguelongue, charming Italian-style residence, located in a magnificent park of more than 4 500m2. A sober and elegant building at the same time, of more than 300m2 habitable composed of a vast stay, a library with space of reading, an independent kitchen with its dining room, and composed on the floor of 3 nice rooms And a bathroom. On the ground floor of this house you will also find a small outbuilding of friends with kitchen and bathroom. This beautiful house also has a huge reserve and an adjoining studio.

上市日期: 2017年1月19日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Grâce Fernandes
330467573410

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Grâce Fernandes
330467573410

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_