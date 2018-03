At the gateway of the Camargue, spectacular views of the sea and ponds for this sumptuous landscaped area flowered with many Mediterranean essences of 2.5 hectares located in enclosed and secure a wild beautiful setting near the international airport in Montpellier and Golf. The house of 600 m2 with sophisticated services with 8 suites, a 3D cinema, the snooker room, wine cellar, workshop, swimming pool and jacuzzi as well as the guest house of 160 m2 look decidedly seaward.