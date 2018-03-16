Strada Provinciale 160

Francavilla Bisio is located in the heart of Gavi, on Lemmeâ€™ s torrent, and dominated by a stately castle. The project for La Corte di Francavilla Bisio arises by this enchanting scenario. Observing and preserving the original medieval architecture, and then recommenced from the beginning of the current century, by Dâ€™Andrade, the famous architect. Different types of villas and apartments have been designed, with various dimensions and finishing. The entire complex is the result of the original status transformation. From the old stable and the hayloft, to the service and the farmer house, always maintaining the original aspect and holding on to the typical Piedmont architectural style of that historical period. The different proposals go from apartments to real independent houses, all with own entry and projected using materials and technologies of high-level, getting luxury estate in the beautiful countryside of Gavi. La Corte di Francavilla Bisio has been studied to guarantee the quiet and the privacy, in the green space, next to the Golf fields, to the many wineries and to the astonishing Piedmont villages. *** For further information please contact: Turin Sotheby's International Realty - Piazza Solferino, 7 - 10121 Torino - telephone 011 19471640 - www.italy-sothebysrealty.com