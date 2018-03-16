Strada Consortile La Carla

Characteristic and finely restored farmhouse in the Tuscan hills close to the medieval village of Magliano in Toscana, in a dominant position with a 360 ° view over the Maremma countryside and Mount Argentario. The property, perfectly integrated into the landscape, consists of two units. The main villa of 230 sqm is on two levels. On the ground floor there is the living room with fireplace and large windows opening onto the garden; then there is the dining room, which also features a fireplace, a study or bedroom, a bathroom and a large and convivial kitchen. All is surrounded by large porches. On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, one with direct access to the terrace, one single room and two bathrooms. The second unit is a lovely annex of 80 sqm with access from the garden; it features a living room with brickwork kitchenette, a large bedroom, a bathroom and a mezzanine that can easily accommodate a bed. The big garden with trees and a swimming pool complete this beautiful property.