529, Robin Court

A chic and modern five bedroom (all en-suite) single family home located perfectly between the mountain and downtown, in a quiet cul-de-sac, and with amazing views. This 5,112-square foot home is well thought out, with the garage, kitchen, living room, and master all located on the main level. The master suite has a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, large his and hers walk-in closet, and a full-size washer and dryer. Above the garage find an awesome space for a large home office or potential for a great guest suite or game room. Downstairs offers a guest suite and two additional en suite kids bedrooms, all off a large family room. Sizeable laundry room, ample storage space/work room, and a wine cellar featuring a working bank vault door complete the walk-out lower level of this beautiful home. Other features include gourmet kitchen with large pantry, in-floor radiant heating, Lutron lighting system, Sonos system, heated driveway, gas fire place. Potential rental income of $80k gross.