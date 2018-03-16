27200, Cowboy Up Rd.

“Ever since I was a child I dreamed of owning a ranch, I just never wanted the hassles or responsibilities of owning and caring for large acreage. “It’s impossible to replicate all of the experiences offered at Marabou on a private parcel of land for this price. Very rarely do neighborhoods mature and live better than the vision created by the original developer. Marabou Ranch is five-star roughing it. This home offers 5,575 sqft of pure craftsmanship built by Hamilton Construction, one of Steamboat’s finest builders. Four bedrooms, including two elegant master suites offer first class accommodations for all family members and privileged guests. Designed around a timeless moss rock fireplace, the great room is filled with elegant woodwork focused on drawing your eyes to the views. Whether on the deck, in the breakfast nook or enjoying the warmth of a fire, the backdrop is always Sleeping Giant – set like a living piece of art, changing with the seasons and sunlight.