153, Oak Terrace

Welcome to Lake Bluff luxury living at its best. This masterfully custom built brick home exudes timeless elegance, is perfectly designed for today's lifestyle and features the finest level of construction with exceptional millwork, custom moldings, 10-foot ceilings, red oak floors, expansive windows and French doors. Impressive formal living room with handsome fireplace and gracious dining room with walls of natural light are perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen combines the highest level of finishes and function with two Bosch dishwashers, Sub-Zero fridge, Thermador range, double ovens, gorgeous marble counter tops, butler's pantry with wine fridge. The comfortable family room overlooks the private courtyard with outdoor fireplace, Mariani landscaping and beautiful patio. Serene first floor master suite with beautiful bath, skylights, and views of private courtyard. The second level includes three wonderfully outfitted bedrooms, plus library/den with fireplace. Full basement with guest suite, media room, second laundry room, storage rooms.