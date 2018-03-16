高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bellaire, TX, United States - ¥9,180,284
免费询盘

Bellaire, TX, 77401 - United States

4814, Valerie

约¥9,180,284
原货币价格 $1,449,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5614
    平方英尺 (8450.0 英亩)

房产描述

Fabulous location in the heart of Bellaire! This 5,614 square foot (HCAD) home is situated on a 8,450 square foot (HCAD) corner lot on a very desirable street. Home features grand front entry, formal living, formal dining, study, open concept kitchen/family room, elevator already installed, four bedrooms including large master suite with huge bathroom and walk-in closet, game room, three-car garage with tons of storage, pool/spa, summer kitchen, and two covered patios. Gorgeous finishes including granite and marble counters, hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautiful built-ins, and more! Home has never flooded (per seller). Close to schools and parks this home is not to be missed!

MLS ID: 49326304

联系方式

分部：
John Daugherty, Realtors
代理经纪:
Lisa Kornhauser
713-561-6637
代理经纪:
John Daugherty, Realtors

联系方式

分部：
John Daugherty, Realtors
代理经纪:
Lisa Kornhauser
713-561-6637
代理经纪:
John Daugherty, Realtors

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_