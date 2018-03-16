21, Quarterdeck St

Stunning architectural townhome with whitewater ocean views from the private rooftop deck located in the Marina Peninsula. This two-unit complex is just half a block from one of the quietest and sandiest sections of Silicon Beach. Mezzanine level TV room overlooks the living area with floor to ceiling windows, dining room, fireplace and balcony. Open floor plan has contemporary style circular staircase, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, entry level office with full bath, upstairs ensuite guest bedroom, dumbwaiter and direct access two-car garage. Master bedroom with fireplace, large dual vanity bath and steam shower complete this gorgeous townhome. Within walking distance to the best restaurants and bars Marina del Rey and Venice have to offer. Earthquake insurance included.