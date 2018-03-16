高端地产新闻
在售 - Draper, UT, United States - ¥10,130,624
Draper, UT, 84020 - United States

13383 S Bechers Brook Way

约¥10,130,624
原货币价格 $1,599,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7468
    平方英尺

房产描述

There’s a difference between luxury things, and things that are just done right. By all measurements, this five bedroom, five bath masterpiece is a luxurious home, with sky high ceilings, jaw-dropping post and beam articulation, outdoor basketball court, and enviable home theater. But this is one of those rare homes that is both luxurious and also done right - very right. Look no further than the property itself to understand what we mean. That’s not a typo, this custom two-story was thoughtfully placed on nearly a full acre in prestigious Steeplechase. If you’re going to nestle a home into the foothills of Corner Canyon, give it the right space and context. The oversized, four-season, covered deck takes full advantage of the native Gambel Oak vegetation, or lets you look out to the backyard ball court. And to top off the intelligent outdoor planning, there are two waterfalls placed perfectly to create a seamless transition between the natural Draper outdoors and your own spacious corner of it. The theme continues inside: no detail here is an accident. Your eyes will go straight to the high ceilings, gorgeous exposed beams, and you’ll see how the wall of windows bath the entire main floor in light. The kitchen (the heart of the home, always) is in a league of its own. The heart beats strong with its brilliant design that opens right up into an equally impressive family room, complete with stacked stone fireplace. The master retreat gives you the rest you’ve earned, in fact the sellers rave about its accompanying walkout and the nearby sitting room and separate fireplace. And what good is a master bedroom without an incredible master bath? This one lets you watch television from the step-up tub, under a rotunda ceiling. Downstairs is the perfect place to retire for peace and quiet, or to provide accommodations to your guests visiting Utah that no hotel could rival. From the enjoyment of the game room, to the function of the kitchen; from the relaxation of the theater room to the adjoining all-season walkout basement, there’s no detail that wasn’t thoughtfully and correctly considered. Yeah, it’s luxury. But it’s luxury done right.

MLS ID: 1498462

分部：
Windermere Real Estate - Utah
代理经纪:
Scott Steadman
801-347-1401
代理经纪:
Windermere Real Estate - Utah

