2550, Lakeview Avenue

LP2550 designed by renowned Architect Lucien LaGrange. Unprecedented luxury and services steps from the park and lake. Spacious two bed, 2.5 bath includes 1,452 square feet (74 square feet outdoor) of living space with stunning west city views overlooking the private 2550 1.25 park and gardens. Chef’s kitchen with commercial grade appliances including wine cooler. Italian cabinetry, large center island open to living room. High ceilings with 10'8” floor-to-ceiling windows. Large master suite with oversized walk-in closet, spa bath with double vanity, Whirlpool separate shower and heated floors. Spacious second bed has en suite bath. 5-inch hardwood floors. Upgraded oversize washer/dryer. Custom window treatments. Amenities include indoor pool, sauna, Whirlpool, state of the art fitness center, club room, billiards room, theater, game room, outdoor furnished terrace, dog run, paw wash, tot lot, VALET GUEST PARKING, 24-hour doorman, management on site. Premium tandem parking space close to elevator (accommodates two cars). Luxury living at its finest!