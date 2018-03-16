高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Chicago, IL, United States - ¥6,969,160
Chicago, IL, 60614 - United States

2550, Lakeview Avenue

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1526
    平方英尺

房产描述

LP2550 designed by renowned Architect Lucien LaGrange. Unprecedented luxury and services steps from the park and lake. Spacious two bed, 2.5 bath includes 1,452 square feet (74 square feet outdoor) of living space with stunning west city views overlooking the private 2550 1.25 park and gardens. Chef’s kitchen with commercial grade appliances including wine cooler. Italian cabinetry, large center island open to living room. High ceilings with 10'8” floor-to-ceiling windows. Large master suite with oversized walk-in closet, spa bath with double vanity, Whirlpool separate shower and heated floors. Spacious second bed has en suite bath. 5-inch hardwood floors. Upgraded oversize washer/dryer. Custom window treatments. Amenities include indoor pool, sauna, Whirlpool, state of the art fitness center, club room, billiards room, theater, game room, outdoor furnished terrace, dog run, paw wash, tot lot, VALET GUEST PARKING, 24-hour doorman, management on site. Premium tandem parking space close to elevator (accommodates two cars). Luxury living at its finest!

MLS ID: 09836637

联系方式

分部：
@properties
代理经纪:
Tere Proctor
312.320.0863
代理经纪:
@properties

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
