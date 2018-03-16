高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥23,441,720
免费询盘

Naples, FL, 34103 - United States

324, Pirates Bight

约¥23,441,720
原货币价格 $3,700,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2725
    平方英尺

房产描述

Anticipate a short stroll to Seagate Beach via private residents’ sidewalk! Delightful top-to-bottom remodel within this waterfront gem in addition to absolute long, breathtaking views of Venetian Bay with city views of towering condominiums in the background! Compact and cozy with modern, natural, organic flair - the list of NEW additions and upgrades is a long one: new roof, new bimini shutters, new raised and tray ceilings with custom details, top-of-the-line kitchen and appliances, all new baths, all new impact windows and doors, new mahogany front door, new floors, new closet organizers and new trendy light fixtures! Gather on your large pool deck enjoying meals under your private, new outdoor pergola with new grill area and new evening LED lighting. Hoist your boat to the side of your magnificent, sparkling water views...an evening must see as well!

MLS ID: 218006036

联系方式

分部：
John R. Wood Properties
代理经纪:
Mitch & Sandi Williams
239-641-4232
代理经纪:
John R. Wood Properties

联系方式

分部：
John R. Wood Properties
代理经纪:
Mitch & Sandi Williams
239-641-4232
代理经纪:
John R. Wood Properties

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_