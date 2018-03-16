324, Pirates Bight

Anticipate a short stroll to Seagate Beach via private residents’ sidewalk! Delightful top-to-bottom remodel within this waterfront gem in addition to absolute long, breathtaking views of Venetian Bay with city views of towering condominiums in the background! Compact and cozy with modern, natural, organic flair - the list of NEW additions and upgrades is a long one: new roof, new bimini shutters, new raised and tray ceilings with custom details, top-of-the-line kitchen and appliances, all new baths, all new impact windows and doors, new mahogany front door, new floors, new closet organizers and new trendy light fixtures! Gather on your large pool deck enjoying meals under your private, new outdoor pergola with new grill area and new evening LED lighting. Hoist your boat to the side of your magnificent, sparkling water views...an evening must see as well!