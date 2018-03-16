高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Clark, CO, United States - ¥10,105,282
免费询盘

Clark, CO, 80428 - United States

23800, Crane Ln

约¥10,105,282
原货币价格 $1,595,000
其他

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4653
    平方英尺

房产描述

This well-appointed home nestled on 35 acres in North Routt is the best of both worlds: a luxurious retreat away from it all and a base camp for a multitude of outdoor adventures. The residence is surrounded by stunning views of iconic local landmarks: Hahn's Peak and Sand Mountain. The home has hand-chosen details such as pecan floors and alder trim. The kitchen is a chef's dream with Thermador, Sub Zero and Bosch appliances. The main level master features a cozy stone fireplace, views of Hahn's Peak, spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. There are four additional bedrooms, including two with private bathrooms. Walk or snowshoe from the house to the National Forest, and from there your adventures are endless. Have horses? Red Creek is horse friendly and there is ample room on the property to accommodate a barn. End the day on your deck while you enjoy the changing landscape and the sight of deer, pronghorns, elk, and sandhill cranes crossing the valley.

MLS ID: S171672

联系方式

分部：
Colorado Group Realty
代理经纪:
Chris Paoli
970-819-1432
代理经纪:
Colorado Group Realty

联系方式

分部：
Colorado Group Realty
代理经纪:
Chris Paoli
970-819-1432
代理经纪:
Colorado Group Realty

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_