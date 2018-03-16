23800, Crane Ln

This well-appointed home nestled on 35 acres in North Routt is the best of both worlds: a luxurious retreat away from it all and a base camp for a multitude of outdoor adventures. The residence is surrounded by stunning views of iconic local landmarks: Hahn's Peak and Sand Mountain. The home has hand-chosen details such as pecan floors and alder trim. The kitchen is a chef's dream with Thermador, Sub Zero and Bosch appliances. The main level master features a cozy stone fireplace, views of Hahn's Peak, spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. There are four additional bedrooms, including two with private bathrooms. Walk or snowshoe from the house to the National Forest, and from there your adventures are endless. Have horses? Red Creek is horse friendly and there is ample room on the property to accommodate a barn. End the day on your deck while you enjoy the changing landscape and the sight of deer, pronghorns, elk, and sandhill cranes crossing the valley.