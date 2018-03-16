高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Fishers, IN, United States - ¥11,403,446
免费询盘

Fishers, IN, 46037 - United States

320, Breakwater

约¥11,403,446
原货币价格 $1,799,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 10561
    平方英尺

房产描述

Wonderfully maintained home located in a desirable gated community and nestled in a park-like setting with lush landscaping, relaxing koi ponds, sparkling pool, four-car garage and more! Expansive moldings, elegant archways and niches, soaring ceilings, oversized windows and generous room sizes thru-out. True “gourmet” entertainer’s kitchen boasts tons of rich cabinetry, granite tops, professional appliances and butler's area adjoins the gorgeous sunroom and family room. Main level master suite steps from den, three bedrooms up with large loft area. Amazing lower level has family room, rec room, wet bar, exercise room, home theater and more! Must see this magnificent estate home to see all the entertaining options.

MLS ID: 21541195

联系方式

分部：
F. C. Tucker Co. Inc.
代理经纪:
Bif Ward
317-843-7766
代理经纪:
F. C. Tucker Co. Inc.

联系方式

分部：
F. C. Tucker Co. Inc.
代理经纪:
Bif Ward
317-843-7766
代理经纪:
F. C. Tucker Co. Inc.

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_