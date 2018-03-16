320, Breakwater

Wonderfully maintained home located in a desirable gated community and nestled in a park-like setting with lush landscaping, relaxing koi ponds, sparkling pool, four-car garage and more! Expansive moldings, elegant archways and niches, soaring ceilings, oversized windows and generous room sizes thru-out. True “gourmet” entertainer’s kitchen boasts tons of rich cabinetry, granite tops, professional appliances and butler's area adjoins the gorgeous sunroom and family room. Main level master suite steps from den, three bedrooms up with large loft area. Amazing lower level has family room, rec room, wet bar, exercise room, home theater and more! Must see this magnificent estate home to see all the entertaining options.