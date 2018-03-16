2240, Willow Bend Drive

Custom Dave R Williams home with casita completely renovated one-story in prestigious Whispering Meadows. Completely private back yard with mature trees and an amazing outdoor living area. Attention to detail flow throughout with hand scraped hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and open concept. Spacious family room anchored by a stone fireplace opens to gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, double ovens, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator and commercial grade gas countertop. Private master with spa bath with separate vanities and two closets. All bedrooms with en suites. Custom designed media-game room with pockets doors and a nearby wet bar. Enjoy this spectacular backyard oasis with lush landscaping, mature trees, pool, spa, firepit, outdoor grill, fireplace - an entertainer's paradise. Casita with kitchenette.