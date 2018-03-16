4742, 154th Place

Modern retreat/spectacular views. 2015 rebuilt by world-renowned architect Suyama Peterson Deguchi. Breathtaking views of city, lakes, mountains and beyond. Four beds with open layout and en-suites. High qualify finish throughout. New roof, windows, furnace, heater and air conditioning. Custom cabinetry, heated floors, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Wood floors on entire main. Open kitchen offers wet bar and wine fridge. All Miele appliances. Incredible location. Newport High School. Must see to appreciate! Rare find!