在售 - Bellevue, WA, United States - ¥11,391,408
免费询盘

Bellevue, WA, 98006 - United States

4742, 154th Place

约¥11,391,408
原货币价格 $1,798,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3280
    平方英尺

房产描述

Modern retreat/spectacular views. 2015 rebuilt by world-renowned architect Suyama Peterson Deguchi. Breathtaking views of city, lakes, mountains and beyond. Four beds with open layout and en-suites. High qualify finish throughout. New roof, windows, furnace, heater and air conditioning. Custom cabinetry, heated floors, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Wood floors on entire main. Open kitchen offers wet bar and wine fridge. All Miele appliances. Incredible location. Newport High School. Must see to appreciate! Rare find!

MLS ID: 1222790

联系方式

分部：
John L. Scott Real Estate
代理经纪:
Grace Lazarus
425-829-1338
代理经纪:
John L. Scott Real Estate

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
