在售 - Westover Hills, TX, United States - ¥28,826,980
Westover Hills, TX, 76107 - United States

52, Westover Terrace

约¥28,826,980
原货币价格 $4,550,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7782
    平方英尺

房产描述

Exquisite estate featuring gorgeous living spaces with large windows streaming lots of natural light, as well as views of lush landscaping and the pool. Stunning limestone floors in kitchen and entryways as well as distressed hardwood in living, dining, study and two bedrooms. All Viking appliances with commercial grade oven and refrigerator and freezer. Full basement with walk-in climate controlled wine storage, half bath, and three washers and three dryers. Media room on top floor with projector and screen. Gorgeous marble in master bath with steam shower.

MLS ID: 13760904

联系方式

分部：
Williams Trew
代理经纪:
Kelly Nelson
817-271-3207
代理经纪:
Williams Trew

周边设施

周边设施
_