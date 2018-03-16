604 Bobbie Dr

Possible guest suite or in-law with separate entrance and garage. Single story remodeled/expanded four bedroom/three half bathrooms and office and three car. Entertainers paradise - close to downtown. Formal dining/living room with wood burning fireplace separate family room with gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters/island - DD convection ovens gas cooktop wine-fridge wall of windows overlooking the backyard, master retreat with oversized dressing room/closet walk-in shower large soaking tub dual vanities. All bedrooms larger than average with ample closets entertain under the palapa built-in solid slab granite bar kegerator-fridge sink storage built-in exterior gas heaters tv/stereo and separate BBQ with cooking burner sink, salt water pool/waterfall (in-house control system) spa and built-in gas fire pit led lighting well water for landscaping newer roof, replaced sewer line (five clean-out+rv) solar system owned not leased with 30 panels (produces approximately 5.4 kw) surveillance system included with nine exterior cameras open Saturday and Sunday 1-3pm.