在售 - Danville, CA, United States - ¥9,180,284
Danville, CA, 94526 - United States

604 Bobbie Dr

约¥9,180,284
原货币价格 $1,449,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3005
    平方英尺

房产描述

Possible guest suite or in-law with separate entrance and garage. Single story remodeled/expanded four bedroom/three half bathrooms and office and three car. Entertainers paradise - close to downtown. Formal dining/living room with wood burning fireplace separate family room with gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters/island - DD convection ovens gas cooktop wine-fridge wall of windows overlooking the backyard, master retreat with oversized dressing room/closet walk-in shower large soaking tub dual vanities. All bedrooms larger than average with ample closets entertain under the palapa built-in solid slab granite bar kegerator-fridge sink storage built-in exterior gas heaters tv/stereo and separate BBQ with cooking burner sink, salt water pool/waterfall (in-house control system) spa and built-in gas fire pit led lighting well water for landscaping newer roof, replaced sewer line (five clean-out+rv) solar system owned not leased with 30 panels (produces approximately 5.4 kw) surveillance system included with nine exterior cameras open Saturday and Sunday 1-3pm.

MLS ID: 40807734

联系方式

分部：
Alain Pinel Realtors
代理经纪:
Laura Vaughn
925.683.3114
代理经纪:
Alain Pinel Realtors

