高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥55,753,280
免费询盘

Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

27551, Pacific Coast Hwy

约¥55,753,280
原货币价格 $8,800,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (10 全卫)

房产描述

Private Street off PCH. Enter thru a private gated driveway to a motor court with an abundance of parking. The two-story entry of the remodeled ocean view Celebrity estate is flanked by a formal dining room that can seat 18-plus and a formal living room. The center of the house is the family room with a large TV viewing area, a restaurant bar and space for a pool table and a game table. The kitchen has a large breakfast area and overlooks the pool area and ocean. The first level also has a private office and a large guest suite. The second floor features a grand master suite with panoramic coastal views, a sitting area and a wrap-around terrace. The master bathroom is world class with a freestanding tub, sauna, double size shower, amazing ocean views and phenomenal walk-in closets. The four additional bedrooms upstairs are all very spacious with walk in closets and well-appointed bathrooms. A gym and professional screening room, round out the second floor features. Guest House.

MLS ID: 17-289712

联系方式

分部：
Hilton & Hyland
代理经纪:
Gary Gold
+1 310.741.0505
代理经纪:
Hilton & Hyland

联系方式

分部：
Hilton & Hyland
代理经纪:
Gary Gold
+1 310.741.0505
代理经纪:
Hilton & Hyland

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_