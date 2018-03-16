114, Governors Way

A spectacular White Birch Meadows location with serene views, beautiful sunsets, lush landscaping and a custom built brick and cedar home that expands over three finished levels with five bedrooms. A relaxed open floor plan incorporates the highest quality materials. No detail was overlooked - warm wood finishes, beautiful detailed ceilings, stone fireplace and a stylish country kitchen that is central to the home and appointed with top of the line appliances; an ideal spot to entertain a large group of guests or enjoy a quiet evening a home. The kitchen is perfectly designed to handle it all while providing an open workspace with direct access to the family room, dining room, sun room and back yard. Large picture windows provide unobstructed views. The master suite is an oasis, with cozy sitting room and fireplace, walk in closet and a luxurious bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, glassed shower and a spacious his/her vanity. first floor office, finished English style basement, four-car garage and wonderful living space throughout.