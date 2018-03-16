高端地产新闻
在售 - Oak Park, CA, United States - ¥9,877,200
Oak Park, CA, 91377 - United States

5555, Napoleon Avenue

约¥9,877,200
原货币价格 $1,559,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3457
    平方英尺 (12214.0 英亩)

房产描述

Welcome to this stunning home on a premier homesite in Morrison Sutton. Situated at the end of a picturesque cul-de-sac, this charming house features a huge entertainer's backyard, including Pebble Tec pool and spa, amazing sport court, large lawn, and BBQ center. Immaculate and beautifully upgraded, the home boasts neutral designer paint, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, and a light-n-bright floor plan. Dramatic entry with spiral staircase, cathedral ceilings, and elegant living room with striking volume windows. The spacious formal dining room features French doors. Updated kitchen with wood block center island, bay windows, breakfast nook, wine fridge, double oven, tile counters, and French sliders to the rear yard.

MLS ID: 218000636

联系方式

分部：
Dilbeck Real Estate
代理经纪:
Stacy Richardson
805-367-0010
代理经纪:
Dilbeck Real Estate

