5555, Napoleon Avenue

Welcome to this stunning home on a premier homesite in Morrison Sutton. Situated at the end of a picturesque cul-de-sac, this charming house features a huge entertainer's backyard, including Pebble Tec pool and spa, amazing sport court, large lawn, and BBQ center. Immaculate and beautifully upgraded, the home boasts neutral designer paint, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, and a light-n-bright floor plan. Dramatic entry with spiral staircase, cathedral ceilings, and elegant living room with striking volume windows. The spacious formal dining room features French doors. Updated kitchen with wood block center island, bay windows, breakfast nook, wine fridge, double oven, tile counters, and French sliders to the rear yard.