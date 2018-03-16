1141, Chatfield Road

All the best of new construction! Set on a fabulous 73x153 lot in Hubbard Woods, complete gut rehab with open floor plan for upscale, flexible living. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances., granite counters, tons of storage opens to awesome family room with fireplace, screen porch and beautiful two-story mudroom side-entry mud room. Separate dining room and living room boast large windows/sophisticated details. Spa-like master suite has two walk-in closets and balcony/porch overlooking property. Elegant white Carrera master bath with heated floors, double sinks, rain shower and tub. Second floor - three additional bedrooms, two baths and laundry. Third floor is fabulous suite with bedroom, sitting area and bath. Light filled rec room, wine room, office (possible second laundry) and exercise or 6th bedroom and BA. Beautiful landscaped yard. Everything new! Just steps to train, schools, and town! Wired for Sonos and alarm system by Keyth Alarms. Owner is Illinois license realtor.