高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Winnetka, IL, United States - ¥10,130,624
免费询盘

Winnetka, IL, 60093 - United States

1141, Chatfield Road

约¥10,130,624
原货币价格 $1,599,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5000
    平方英尺

房产描述

All the best of new construction! Set on a fabulous 73x153 lot in Hubbard Woods, complete gut rehab with open floor plan for upscale, flexible living. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances., granite counters, tons of storage opens to awesome family room with fireplace, screen porch and beautiful two-story mudroom side-entry mud room. Separate dining room and living room boast large windows/sophisticated details. Spa-like master suite has two walk-in closets and balcony/porch overlooking property. Elegant white Carrera master bath with heated floors, double sinks, rain shower and tub. Second floor - three additional bedrooms, two baths and laundry. Third floor is fabulous suite with bedroom, sitting area and bath. Light filled rec room, wine room, office (possible second laundry) and exercise or 6th bedroom and BA. Beautiful landscaped yard. Everything new! Just steps to train, schools, and town! Wired for Sonos and alarm system by Keyth Alarms. Owner is Illinois license realtor.

MLS ID: 09837198

联系方式

分部：
@properties
代理经纪:
Cheryl Chambers
847.977.3924
代理经纪:
@properties

联系方式

分部：
@properties
代理经纪:
Cheryl Chambers
847.977.3924
代理经纪:
@properties

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_