3250, Casey Key Road

Welcome to perhaps Casey Key’s most unique gulf-to-bay compound. "Brook’s Landing" is comprised of three separate structures and nestled under the cool shade of Old Florida landscaping. The main residence, built around a large Cuban laurel tree, makes the house appear to be floating around it. The two-story main house anchors the compound and was designed for enjoying the splendor of both sunrises and sunsets. On the ground floor is the master suite with bay views, along with a foyer, office and additional room for storage. Soaring ceilings in the great room, natural wood beams/walls and the native beach stone fireplaces provide a warm and inviting palette for your artistic touch. Sitting steps away from the beach is a charming one bedroom cottage with a living area that captures the soothing sounds of the Gulf. The screened lanai spanning almost the entire length of the cottage is perfect for enjoying the cool night air. On the bayside, sitting 125 feet from the shore since circa 1925, when it was brought by barge and placed on pilings, is the enchanting boathouse. Partially constructed from a ship's hull, this unique space is loaded with nostalgic character and is used as an art studio today. One of the unique aspects of Casey Key is it low density, no commercial activity and a ban on high-rise structures, leaving this 8-mile paradise to maintain its island serenity. Conveniently located between Siesta Key and the historic walking town of Venice, with its own airport, you are minutes from the vast cultural scene in nearby Sarasota.