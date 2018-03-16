高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Nokomis, FL, United States - ¥22,168,264
免费询盘

Nokomis, FL, 34275 - United States

3250, Casey Key Road

约¥22,168,264
原货币价格 $3,499,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4640
    平方英尺

房产描述

Welcome to perhaps Casey Key’s most unique gulf-to-bay compound. "Brook’s Landing" is comprised of three separate structures and nestled under the cool shade of Old Florida landscaping. The main residence, built around a large Cuban laurel tree, makes the house appear to be floating around it. The two-story main house anchors the compound and was designed for enjoying the splendor of both sunrises and sunsets. On the ground floor is the master suite with bay views, along with a foyer, office and additional room for storage. Soaring ceilings in the great room, natural wood beams/walls and the native beach stone fireplaces provide a warm and inviting palette for your artistic touch. Sitting steps away from the beach is a charming one bedroom cottage with a living area that captures the soothing sounds of the Gulf. The screened lanai spanning almost the entire length of the cottage is perfect for enjoying the cool night air. On the bayside, sitting 125 feet from the shore since circa 1925, when it was brought by barge and placed on pilings, is the enchanting boathouse. Partially constructed from a ship's hull, this unique space is loaded with nostalgic character and is used as an art studio today. One of the unique aspects of Casey Key is it low density, no commercial activity and a ban on high-rise structures, leaving this 8-mile paradise to maintain its island serenity. Conveniently located between Siesta Key and the historic walking town of Venice, with its own airport, you are minutes from the vast cultural scene in nearby Sarasota.

MLS ID: A4207350

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Deborah Beacham
941 376 2688
代理经纪:
Michael Saunders & Company

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Deborah Beacham
941 376 2688
代理经纪:
Michael Saunders & Company

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_