在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥14,571,880
免费询盘

Naples, FL, 34103 - United States

4051, Gulf Shore

约¥14,571,880
原货币价格 $2,300,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2133
    平方英尺

房产描述

Enjoy unobstructed views and endless sunsets from this extensively renovated residence in La Mer. The 03 stack sits directly on the beach and encompasses western views from every room. This turnkey casual coastal design is carried throughout over 2,100 square feet of interior living space. This unit is perfectly appointed by Renee Gaddis interiors and was renovated to maintain the original footprint with all of today’s modern finishes. Some of the stunning details include high-end appliances, wide plank porcelain tile wood flooring, oversized baseboards a marble counters. LaMer recently completed a major renovation to the lobby and pool adding modern elements to the building. Coming soon exciting plans for the renovations of all areas of the Atrium Upper Floors including the Unit Entry Areas. This comprehensive design will complete all the upper level floors to the same superior quality and updates as the main lobby and Pool space of the building.

MLS ID: 218006133

联系方式

分部：
John R. Wood Properties
代理经纪:
Emily K Bua and Tade Bua-Bell
239-595-0097
代理经纪:
John R. Wood Properties

