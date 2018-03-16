4051, Gulf Shore

Enjoy unobstructed views and endless sunsets from this extensively renovated residence in La Mer. The 03 stack sits directly on the beach and encompasses western views from every room. This turnkey casual coastal design is carried throughout over 2,100 square feet of interior living space. This unit is perfectly appointed by Renee Gaddis interiors and was renovated to maintain the original footprint with all of today’s modern finishes. Some of the stunning details include high-end appliances, wide plank porcelain tile wood flooring, oversized baseboards a marble counters. LaMer recently completed a major renovation to the lobby and pool adding modern elements to the building. Coming soon exciting plans for the renovations of all areas of the Atrium Upper Floors including the Unit Entry Areas. This comprehensive design will complete all the upper level floors to the same superior quality and updates as the main lobby and Pool space of the building.