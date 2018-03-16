675, Lionshead Place

Perched six floors above Vail Square and claiming an entire wing of the exclusive Arrabelle Resort, this chalet is a vision of alpine design. In the great room's distinctive octagon sitting area, a moss stone fireplace and rich hardwood accents are illuminated by walls of windows that provide a king's view of the mountain and the European-inspired square below. Step onto the 280 degree balcony that hugs the great room and survey skiers swooshing down the ski runs and ice skaters circling the rink.