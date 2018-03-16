高端地产新闻
在售 - Vail, CO, United States - ¥59,871,420
Vail, CO, 81657 - United States

675, Lionshead Place

约¥59,871,420
原货币价格 $9,450,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3566
    平方英尺

房产描述

Perched six floors above Vail Square and claiming an entire wing of the exclusive Arrabelle Resort, this chalet is a vision of alpine design. In the great room's distinctive octagon sitting area, a moss stone fireplace and rich hardwood accents are illuminated by walls of windows that provide a king's view of the mountain and the European-inspired square below. Step onto the 280 degree balcony that hugs the great room and survey skiers swooshing down the ski runs and ice skaters circling the rink.

MLS ID: 929262

联系方式

分部：
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
代理经纪:
Matt Iverson
970-569-2104
代理经纪:
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

