在售 - Toponas, CO, United States - ¥47,517,000
Toponas, CO, 80479 - United States

6495, Long Ridge Court

约¥47,517,000
原货币价格 $7,500,000
  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6716
    平方英尺

This is a unique opportunity to become an owner of the exclusive 5,000+ acre King Creek Ranch in southern Routt County. Easy access, superior quality and service, and exceptional amenities and natural resources set this ranch apart. The 6,700 square foot custom home blends modern design fitting the ranch lifestyle with panoramic views of the Flattops and Gore Range that are second to none. The great room is built for entertaining with vaulted ceilings, a kitchen, bar and floor to ceiling windows that overlook Egeria Canyon. Ranch amenities include an exceptional lodge and full staff, horses and horse barns, custom riding arena, miles of Egeria Creek and waters to fish, regulation skeet and 5-stand ranges, luxury camping, a fleet of snowmobiles, a golf driving range and much more. This ranch is home to an amazing herd of mule deer, trophy quality elk, sage and dusky grouse, and other diverse wildlife species. Prospective buyers must be qualified prior to touring.

MLS ID: 3922587

分部：
Colorado Group Realty
代理经纪:
Brian Ripley
代理经纪:
Colorado Group Realty

