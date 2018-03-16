高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Charlotte, NC, United States - ¥8,869,206
Charlotte, NC, 28226 - United States

2530 Flintgrove Road

约¥8,869,206
原货币价格 $1,399,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5570
    平方英尺

房产描述

Spectacular year-round water views in the heart of Southpark! Light filled with massive windows overlooking the water. Remodeled kitchen with center island, Brazilian Quartzite countertops, custom cabinets and built-in refrigerator. Kitchen breakfast area leads to screened porch overlooking backyard and lake. Sunken den with vaulted ceiling, custom fireplace mantle and spacious eating area. Wake up in the first floor master suite with bay window overlooking the water with triple trey ceiling, attached bath with sauna, and walk-in closet. Spacious upstairs bedrooms. Fully finished walk-out basement with second living quarters featuring sitting room, full bath, wet bar, fireplace and water views. Beautiful patio and meticulously landscaped backyard. Owner has spent over $200,000 in upgrades and remodeling since purchasing.

MLS ID: 3352926

联系方式

分部：
Cottingham Chalk Hayes Realtors
代理经纪:
Cindi Hastings
代理经纪:
Cottingham Chalk Hayes Realtors

周边设施

周边设施
