2530 Flintgrove Road

Spectacular year-round water views in the heart of Southpark! Light filled with massive windows overlooking the water. Remodeled kitchen with center island, Brazilian Quartzite countertops, custom cabinets and built-in refrigerator. Kitchen breakfast area leads to screened porch overlooking backyard and lake. Sunken den with vaulted ceiling, custom fireplace mantle and spacious eating area. Wake up in the first floor master suite with bay window overlooking the water with triple trey ceiling, attached bath with sauna, and walk-in closet. Spacious upstairs bedrooms. Fully finished walk-out basement with second living quarters featuring sitting room, full bath, wet bar, fireplace and water views. Beautiful patio and meticulously landscaped backyard. Owner has spent over $200,000 in upgrades and remodeling since purchasing.