15, Cobblefield Rd

When you envision a bright, creative and beautiful home, this impressive residence is the reality. Built by a visionary architect, the insightful design overlooks a magical five-acre setting. The architect’s goal was to frame lush garden views and rolling scenery while offering elegantly- proportioned interior spaces fitted with comfortable entertaining features. A paradigm of indoor/outdoor living, the house has been masterfully positioned to enjoy the exterior views from all primary rooms and maximize the interior spaces. The open layout flows onto expansive decks with built-in seating, a screened gazebo, multi- level decking for lounging, and patios that are thoughtfully placed for relaxation. Living areas are stylishly designed with custom aesthetics and offer easy access to outdoor spaces. An abundance of windows provides natural light and stunning views of the pool and grounds. The entrance unveils a striking wood spiral staircase leading down to three ground level bedrooms or up to a sequestered multi-purpose loft. The main floor features a double height living room, family and dining rooms, kitchen, master bedroom and mud room. On the ground floor are three bedrooms, a gym plus media and laundry rooms. The second level features a loft currently used as an office. An apex lookout area is accessed by ladder. The residence and property have been superbly maintained. Mendham is a quintessential small town offering an outstanding level of privacy and sophistication the discerning owners have come to enjoy. elegance of proportioned architectural spaces. A paradigm of indoor/outdoor living, the house has been masterfully positioned to enjoy the exterior views from all primary rooms and maximizing the interior space w an open layout flowing onto expansive decks w built in seating leading to a distinctive screened gazebo, multi-level decking, patio and pool areas thoughtfully placed to decompress and relax. The compound is accessed through a gated entry and private drive leading to a circular motor court. Many appealing features creatively designed 4 friends and loved ones 2 enjoy their own living spaces. taxes are under 32K