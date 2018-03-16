309, Linden Avenue

Located in the very heart of central Oak Park, this spectacular Federal-style home underwent a complete renovation in 2014. The end-result is the restoration of a timeless estate that presents the perfect mix of contemporary design with the highest level of amenities and modern integrated systems underneath the careful restoration of exquisite details. Expansive open first level with new custom granite kitchen with butler's pantry that opens to the large family room. Seamlessly entertain as all of this spills into the formal dining room, living room and solarium. Second level four-room master suite with sitting room, luxurious master bedroom, white marble master bath and custom wardrobe room. The third level offers a second family room and 3rd and 4th bedrooms with full bath. New bathrooms with heated floors and custom fixtures, mud room with full custom cabinetry, oak floors, and custom lighting throughout. Four-zoned HVAC systems, backyard sports court on a grand lot with access to all that is great about Oak Park!