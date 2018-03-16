高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Houston, TX, United States - ¥8,679,138
免费询盘

Houston, TX, 77018-4423 - United States

1321, Sue Barnett

约¥8,679,138
原货币价格 $1,369,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3701
    平方英尺

房产描述

Contemporary gem on oversized lot in Garden Oaks. No flooding! Open floor plan, slate floors, beamed ceilings, cinder-block walls, mahogany entry doors and sliding glass doors with views lawn and deck. Chef kitchen with quartz counters and adjacent pantry, utility room and pet room with washing station. Two bedrooms down plus bonus room with built-in desk and sink. Second floor is master suite and features oak floors, access to wraparound balcony and luxe bath with quartz counters, soaking tub and large shower. Garage with tinted glass aluminum door and extra parking.

MLS ID: 24258551

联系方式

分部：
Greenwood King Properties
代理经纪:
Tim Surratt
713-942-6830
代理经纪:
Greenwood King Properties

联系方式

分部：
Greenwood King Properties
代理经纪:
Tim Surratt
713-942-6830
代理经纪:
Greenwood King Properties

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_