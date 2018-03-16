高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Morningside, Sandton, South Africa - ¥7,861,529
Morningside, Sandton, 0 - South Africa

1, Tresor, 18 Middle Road

约¥7,861,529
原货币价格 R14,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

Glistening city lights, colourful sunsets, urban delights and the world at your fingertips. Pass through the entrance portico and glimpse the receptions with wonderful windowscapes. Gourmet kitchen, finishes beyond compare, four stunning en-suite bedrooms with bathrooms to dazzle. Dream patio with vistas of a sparkling pool set in a spacious landscaped garden, outstanding security, triple garage and staff suite. Offering so much, it welcomes you to enter your illusions of grandeur.

MLS ID: 127166

联系方式

分部：
Jawitz Properties Ltd.
代理经纪:
Romaine Robinson
+27 82 685 5177
代理经纪:
Jawitz Properties Ltd.

周边设施

周边设施
