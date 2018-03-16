12436, Highfield Cir

Tucked amidst lush surroundings with a time-honored look out of the Italian countryside, this former Peregrine model evokes Old World grandeur, while boasting state-of-the-art amenities. Cobblestone pavers grace the entry plaza with an elegant three-tier fountain, setting the tone for this European-style residence. Corinthian columns, balustrades and entry piers lead to a soaring 25-foot entry tower and 10-foot bronzed double doors. Columns encircle the dining room with a built -in spacious buffet, while a butler’s bar is the perfect segue between the formal living room, the vast gourmand’s kitchen, and the sprawling great room. A spectacular bonus room is located off the gathering room complete with a fully-equipped wet bar. Outdoors will transport to a private retreat with pecky cypress beams and a cast stone fireplace with ample space for preparing gourmet meals in the summer kitchen, dining al fresco or splashing poolside. Opposite the open spaces is the master suite with a triple-octagonal ceiling and pair of columns that frame the raised sitting bay for intimate conversations. His and Her closets are completely outfitted and lead to a luxuriously appointed bath with sumptuous marble-walled shower featuring multiple body sprays. while the Roman tub is decked in marble and framed by a pair of columns. First time on the market, the Sevilla IV is decadently graced throughout, located in Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club in an exclusive enclave boasting pristine nature preserve surround.